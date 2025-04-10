Everton fans’ anguish over £900 tickets and no kick-off time for Goodison goodbye

Fans fear the game could be moved to a Monday night as the club warns ticket touts not to inflate prices for Goodison Park’s emotional farewell

It is a saga that says so much about modern football and the pressures Premier League fans face.

Everton’s final game at Goodison Park will be a momentous moment in the club’s history, a communion for all those who care deeply about one of English football’s most iconic stadiums.

Yet with only a matter of weeks until “matchweek 37” – when Everton will host relegated Southampton in Goodison Park’s curtain call – there is still no kick-off time, day or date for the game.

Rumours persist on Merseyside – fuelled by the city council applying for open-ended late licences to reopen the bars at the stadium on both Sunday and Monday – that the game will not be played over the weekend.

For Everton supporters this is a problem. Some have already booked travel, hotels and time off work based on the assumption that it will be on Sunday 18 May.

The club’s Fan Advisory Board (FAB) have released a forthright statement calling for the game to be played “at a sensible time” on the Sunday.

“Matchweek 37 presents a unique opportunity to recognise and prioritise the matchgoing fans, those who generate the atmosphere and vibrancy that sets English football apart on the global stage,” the FAB said in an open letter addressed to broadcasters and Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive officer.

“We fully appreciate the complex competing priorities in the commercial world of broadcasting and the added pressure of having the FA Cup final on the Saturday, which understandably carries significant weight for scheduling purposes.

“However, at a time when there is considerable unrest in the fan community across the country, we believe this moment provides a chance to help honour a stadium that holds a unique place in the hearts and souls of spectators who have had the privilege of attending matches at ‘The Grand Old Lady’.”

The FAB’s intervention came after broadcasters – including Sky and TNT – missed a self-imposed deadline for the latest round of TV picks.

Originally the slots were supposed to be announced on or before 3 April, but they are now a week overdue with no guidance yet on when clubs will be informed.

Everton have not made a specific request on when the game will be played, only asking the Premier League to ensure that the final game at Goodison Park was not their last fixture of the season so it would not be overshadowed by relegation, title or Champions League issues.

But interest and excitement around the fixture is at fever pitch on Merseyside. The club’s home game against Ipswich Town, the fixture preceding the Southampton match, sold out in less than an hour, with some tickets then appearing on resale websites for as much as £900.

That prompted the club to release a statement earlier this week warning of lengthy bans for any fans found to be selling tickets for the final matches at Goodison Park. Inside the club there is a worry that scalpers will look to make hefty profits from Everton fans desperate to be there for part of history.

These kind of issues might not have been a problem for supporters a decade or so ago, but in a climate where protests about season-ticket prices, resale websites and kick-off times are commonplace, they need a strong voice.

It’s why Everton’s FAB – which works closely with the club but is an independent voice – is key.

Everton fans are desperate to be part of history (Photo: Getty)

“We wanted to do something proactive,” FAB spokesperson Paul McMonnies tells The i Paper.

“A lot of the time you think ‘What is the point, we have no say in this?’ but just because you know the answer to a question doesn’t mean you shouldn’t answer that question.

“We want to be able to show we’ve done our bit, put across our point of view because fans are asking at the drop-ins, we’re getting tagged on social media all the time as well.

“A lot of people have said to us if it gets moved to the Monday they can’t go, they have flights booked, hotels booked and things like that. It feels like the least we deserve is some clarity over such a big moment in the club’s history.”

Sky Sports, who have first pick of the TV games and are expected to show the Everton game, have been contacted for comment.