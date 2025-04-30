Everton ‘all in’ for Liam Delap with 13 players set to leave this summer  

It promises to be one of the biggest squad overhauls in Premier League history, with Everton prepared to hand David Moyes significant power to oversee it.

These are strange days at Goodison Park. So used to spending the final weeks of the season biting their collective nails, Everton fans are instead wiling away the days contemplating an emotional departure from their home of 132 years next weekend – while anticipation is also building for the first proper transfer window of the Friedkin Group era.

Thirteen players are set to leave in the summer, either via their contracts expiring or loan spells being up. “A massive opportunity” is how one insider describes it, while acknowledging the need for such wholesale change has to be managed adroitly to avoid too much toxic uncertainty.

While fans might expect most of the 13 to leave – Everton now have the benefit of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) headroom and owners willing to invest in recruitment – there may yet be twists in the tale for a few of those seemingly heading for the exit door.

Take Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for example. The striker recently switched agents, prompting speculation that he is preparing to capitalise on a red-hot market for forwards by brokering a big move as a free agent in the summer.

But The i Paper understands that the forward’s representatives have been in contact with Moyes recently and are seeking fresh talks over his future, raising the possibility of a new deal that many thought had been written off.

Up front is where Everton – the fourth lowest scorers in the Premier League this season after finishing last term as the second lowest – know they need a major upgrade.

They will not pursue a £30m move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja unless his valuation shrinks significantly (which is not what sources close to the Blues suggest will happen) and are instead “all in” on Ipswich striker Liam Delap, with Moyes understood to be a huge fan of the player.

He has a well-publicised £30m release clause and is attracting attention from almost every club in the top half of the Premier League – but he would be a “franchise player” at Everton, which may form part of the sales pitch to his agents in the summer.

If you’re looking for a blueprint of the sort of exciting prospect Everton are targeting, players in the Delap mould seem a good place to start.

What seems clear now is that Moyes, thanks to a stunning return since his mid-January appointment, has earned the trust of the club’s ownership group and will get significant scope to handpick his own targets.

Wednesday saw news of the imminent departure of Dan Purdy, the club’s head of recruitment who had played a big role in successive transfer windows spent recruiting on a tight budget.

Admired by the Friedkins, they’d ideally wanted to keep him but Moyes will have the casting vote on recruitment – even if they have created a role of head of player identification as part of a new football executive structure.

Having “pretty much” decided which of the 13 potential departures he wants to try and keep, where Moyes decides to go in the market will be fascinating. He wants Everton to be competitive in the top half of the league next season, with Europe seen as a realistic ambition in the not-too-distant future.

The 13 Everton players set to depart Orel Mangala Loan man suffered a serious injury in January and looks unlikely to return. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Not heading for the exit just yet. Could return for the final few weeks of the season – and door left ajar for a new deal. Jesper Lindstrom Word is that he’s unlikely to be retained after a mediocre loan spell… Jack Harrison Moyes likes Harrison’s attitude though and seems open to him staying. Carlos Alcaraz Strange one, this. £12.5m clause would have been activated in his deal if he made nine starts but he’s made just four so far. Moyes doesn’t appear sold. Armando Broja For £30m it looks highly unlikely given his injury issues Abdoulaye Doucoure A deal might yet be offered but it would have to be on much reduced terms from his existing contract. Doucoure (R) could leave Everton (Photo: Getty) Michael Keane After eight years the smart money is on him leaving Everton. Idrissa Gueye Talks underway with the experienced midfielder – seems worth keeping. Joao Virginia Everton can trigger an option for the Portuguese to stay, and that would make sense. Ashley Young Might be about to turn 40 but Moyes thinks he has gas left in the tank. Seamus Coleman Moyes has spoken in glowing terms about him and an agreement will surely be reached to keep Coleman at Everton. Asmir Begovic Goalkeeper is one area where Everton have a good blend and Begovic is keen to stay.

The pace of change has quickened significantly in recent weeks. Angus Kinnear is set to take over as CEO on 1 June and Everton hope to have new head of football operations in place “within weeks”. Nick Hammond is following Kinnear from Leeds.

Everton also announced last week that billionaire Christopher Sarofim, a global investment manager, had been added to the club’s ownership group while Jason Kidd, the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, has also taken a small stake in the club.

The investment is not so much about adding extra wealth to the ownership group – although after the issues the club had last year that is not to be sniffed at – but adding expertise and know-how in different sectors.

Kidd’s appointment was announced with a quote from executive chairman Marc Watts that he brings knowledge of a “winning mentality” to the boardroom. Given the lofty ambitions of Everton’s new owners, that phrase seemed carefully curated.