Everton target loan move for Jack Grealish

Everton are interested in signing Manchester City winger Jack Grealish on loan, with David Moyes understood to be a huge admirer of the England international.

The i Paper understands that the Toffees are ready to make a pitch to Grealish but there are a number of Premier League clubs expected to rival them, including West Ham.

Serie A champions Napoli have also been linked with a move to Grealish, whose wages mean that any transfer would require compromises from City, the player and whichever club signs him.

At the moment Everton are waiting to hear City’s conditions and whether they will prioritise a permanent exit for the 29-year-old.

But their interest is genuine and he is on a list of ambitious targets as they look to step up the pace of their summer recruitment drive.

The England international spent most of last season on the bench (Photo: Getty)

Grealish will not be short on options in the close season but is understood to be prioritising game time ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has repeatedly voiced his admiration for Grealish yet will not pick him if he continues to be a fringe player at the Etihad.

He would certainly not be that at Everton, where he would be guaranteed a starting role as they move into the Hill Dickinson Stadium next season.

The chance to be the main man is likely to be a central part of Moyes’s charm offensive, with the Toffees confident they have the funds to put together a competitive financial package too.

Everton have made another breakthrough in the transfer market by signing Adam Aznou, the 19-year-old Bayern Munich left-back, who is undergoing a medical ahead of a £9m move.

But the club ideally want up to 10 new arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

They have an interest in Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney – with Ipswich Town more advanced on a deal – but anticipate their efforts will right to the wire.

Moyes admitted Everton are “up against it” by competing with clubs who can offer European football.

They missed out on Liam Delap, who opted to sign for Chelsea, and have it all to do to convince Lyon’s Malick Fofana to make the switch.

The Everton head coach spelled out his frustration from the club’s pre-season tour of the United States last week.

“If we’re going for players, we’re not going for bad players,” he said.

“Our attraction is maybe to some younger ones who are up and coming, or also those from lower leagues. In those cases, it is not a problem.

“But if you’re trying to take players who have had European experience or playing at the top end, they’re the ones where the ones we will find it harder to attract.”