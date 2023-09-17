Everton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arteta on Pepe exit

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had to cut ties with Nicolas Pepe because “when things aren’t working you have to move on”.

Pepe left Arsenal last week to join Turkish side Trabzonspor after having his contract terminated by the Gunners.

The winger became the ninth Arsenal player to suffer that fate in recent seasons, just four years after he moved to the Emirates Stadium for a then club-record fee of £72million.

Arteta has defended the decision to terminate Pepe’s contract, while adding that it was not the Ivorian’s fault that he had to cope with the pressure of a huge price tag.

“I wasn’t involved in the process of that deal,” said Arteta. “But what I can say is that he was a phenomenal boy who tried really hard and tried his best so it’s not his fault the amount of money we paid at the time.

“When things aren’t working you have to move on. There is no point trying something when it’s not working for either so I think it’s best for both parties.”