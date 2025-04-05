Everton vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
Bukayo Saka came off the bench to score the eventual winner against Fulham in midweek, only for the Reds to sneak past the Toffees the following night to reestablish their 12-point lead.
Time is running out for the Gunners, who can only keep on winning and hope Liverpool slip up, and they will likely have one eye on the upcoming Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid next week.
There remains concerns over the fitness of Gabriel, Jurrien Timber and Ben White, while Riccardo Calafiori has been ruled out for a number of weeks.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Everton vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, April 5, 2025.
The match will take place at Goodison Park.
Where to watch Everton vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
Gabriel has been ruled out for the rest of the season
Everton vs Arsenal team news
Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Patterson; Gueye, Iroegbunam; Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Beto
Subs: Virgínia, Keane, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner, McNeil, Chermiti, Broja
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Merino, Rice; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling
Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Gower, Saka, Martinelli
Everton vs Arsenal prediction
Everton are certainly made of sterner stuff under David Moyes, going on a nine-game unbeaten run until their defeat at Anfield last time out.
Expect the Toffees to stand up tall against an injury-hit Arsenal team, who will surely rotate somewhat with bigger priorities to come a few days later.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
