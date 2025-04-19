Everton vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
It will be Pep Guardiola and Man City’s final visit to Goodison Park, and they will be sad to see the back of it, having won nine of their last 11 matches there (D1, L1). With their form neither here nor there, with two wins and two draws in their last five matches, this is a prime opportunity to get back into form.
They took a strong first step towards that end last time out against Crystal Palace. City found themselves two goals behind after just 21 minutes at the Etihad Stadium but responded in rip-roaring fashion, equalising before half-time and going on to win 5-2 with five different scorers.
Everton, though, are among the league’s most in-form sides at the moment. Only five teams have won more league points than the Toffees since David Moyes took over from Sean Dyche in January, winning five and drawing six of their 11 matches played. The two losses came at home to Aston Villa and away to Liverpool.
They will look to carry the momentum from last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest as they hunt for a first win over Man City since January 2017 to officially confirm their Premier League safety.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Everton vs Man City is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday April 19, 2025.
The match will take place at Goodison Park.
Where to watch Everton vs Man City
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights post-match, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm BST tonight.
Everton vs Man City team news
Various other players remain out with long-term injuries including talismanic striker Erling Haaland, who could be absent through the end of the Premier League season. Also absent are John Stones, Rodri and Nathan Ake, though Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji could return today.
A raft of first-team injuries had contributed to Everton’s early-season woes, but the weight of the crisis seems to be lifting, with just three players set to miss this afternoon’s game.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to training after suffering a thigh injury but does not seem to be in contention for Saturday.
Injured: Goalkeeper Ederson will play no part for Manchester City against Everton due to a groin problem
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is expected to play despite his wife giving birth earlier this week, and Moyes was cryptic when asked whether Dwight McNeil would be ready to start as he continues to recover from a knee issue.
Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala are both expected to miss the rest of the season following respective hernia and knee operations.
Moyes said ahead of the match that he was keen to give Albania international Armando Broja more minutes at centre-forward, and the Chelsea loanee may well feature this weekend after impressing against Forest.
Everton vs Man City prediction
Since Moyes’ triumphant return to Goodison Park, Everton have proven that, if nothing else, they will take a fight to anyone.
They are clearly relishing the underdog role, taking a more than deserved win away from Forest last time out. With the Goodison faithful behind them, you can be sure the same will be true on Saturday.
A loss would be damaging for Guardiola and City’s hopes for a top-five finish, but nothing is given when you play away at Everton. Without Haaland they could struggle to break down the Toffees, but the difference in class may prove too much.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Everton vs Man City match odds
