Evolution of || Emtee || SA hip hop|| Black zulu || Ricky Rick || Duduzane Zuma || December

Catch other shows:Allxess |Mainstream vs Underground |CXNTENT, Mochene and Man SpeezyRate Your Verse |Eminem, Youngsta CPT, AKA, J Cole |Ep 1Top 10 Dopest SA Celebrity Houses

Don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and help us reach 50k. And do let us know what’s on your mind by commenting on section below

Follow us on these other social platforms

IG: https://www.instagram.com/alldaetv/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/alldaetv/

T: https://twitter.com/alldaetv

Tik Tok: Alldaetv