Evolution of || Emtee || SA hip hop|| Black zulu || Ricky Rick || Duduzane Zuma || December
Catch other shows:
Allxess |Mainstream vs Underground |CXNTENT, Mochene and Man Speezy
https://youtu.be/Nnt1bQrwXEo
Rate Your Verse |Eminem, Youngsta CPT, AKA, J Cole |Ep 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkTjz…
Top 10 Dopest SA Celebrity Houses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhF1X…
Don’t forget to hit the subscribe button and help us reach 50k. And do let us know what’s on your mind by commenting on section below
Follow us on these other social platforms
IG: https://www.instagram.com/alldaetv/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/alldaetv/
T: https://twitter.com/alldaetv
Tik Tok: Alldaetv