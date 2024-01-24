47
39
40
18
14
38
3
26
48
2
5
29
25
43
32
20
44
15
33
37
23
22
45
34
31
49
11
46
8
24
35
4
10
50
21
9
1
16
30
7
13

Ex-Spurs and Aston Villa forward tips Luton midfielder Barkley to make England's Euro 2024 squad

144 Less than a minute



Midfielder has starred for the Hatters in recent months


Source link

144 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Luton vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Luton vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup final 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup final 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo