30
9
5
3
40
23
18
10
8
14
31
34
35
1
47
20
48
49
7
26
39
43
44
33
46
2
11
45
25
22
16
37
4
15
32
29
50
38
13
21
24

Exciting news at UKTI Martial Arts

139 Less than a minute



We are thrilled to announce that Senior Master Hiron John has achieved the highest remarkable rank of 9th Degree Grandmaster in ITF Taekwon-Do in Scotland on the 7th October at the UKTC 30th year Anniversary!


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England manager Sarina Wiegman lined up to lead Team GB into 2024 Olympic Games

England manager Sarina Wiegman lined up to lead Team GB into 2024 Olympic Games

Mpanzu not bothered by the doubters as Town kick off top flight campaign

Mpanzu not bothered by the doubters as Town kick off top flight campaign

France vs Italy: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

France vs Italy: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Town attacker Woodrow urges Luton to 'block' the noise out ahead of Hammers clash

Town attacker Woodrow urges Luton to 'block' the noise out ahead of Hammers clash

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo