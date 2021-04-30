Experts express concern over the lack of support structures for drug addicts seeking rehabilitation.

Zimbabwe is suffering from lack of public support structures for young people who are addicted to drugs and are seeking rehabilitation. Speaking during ZiFM Stereo News’ Current Affairs show, The Y Zone with Brian Sithole, a psychiatric nurse, Daniel Tarisai said due to the shortage of public rehabilitation facilities, people with drug addictions are sent to psychiatric hospitals.

Psychiatric nurse, Daniel Tarisai

He also said there is serious stigma attached to people with mental health challenges.

The nation has witnessed an increase in mental health challenges related to drug and substance abuse.