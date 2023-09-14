F1 2024 driver line-up almost complete as Alfa Romeo confirm Zhou Guanyu for next season

A lfa Romeo have announced that Zhou Guanyu will retain his seat for the 2024 Formula One season – leaving only three places left on the grid to be confirmed.

Perhaps due to the nature of the 2023 F1 campaign, the focus for many teams has shifted to next year when the grid will look incredibly similar to its current form.

Zhou, 24, has picked up ten points since his debut last year and will join Valtteri Bottas with the Italian marque for the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, in his hometown of Shanghai, next April.

“Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up,” said Zhou in a team statement ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we are working closely together and with the team to push everyone forward.

“I am also very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd. It will be a great moment and I’m proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me.”

Mercedes also recently confirmed their driver line-up for 2024 with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both signing multi-year deals.

AlphaTauri – to be known as Hugo Boss next year – are the only team yet to announce any decision on next year’s line-up, with Yuki Tsunoda expected to retain his spot along with a potential continuation of Daniel Ricciardo’s return to F1. However, rookie Liam Lawson has the chance to impress while replacing the Australian during his lay-off with a hand injury.

Williams also have a spot going while they decide on who will partner Alex Albon. Logan Sargeant’s place is under threat after a turbulent first year with the team.