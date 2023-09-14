23
F1 2024 driver line-up almost complete as Alfa Romeo confirm Zhou Guanyu for next season

A

lfa Romeo have announced that Zhou Guanyu will retain his seat for the 2024 Formula One season – leaving only three places left on the grid to be confirmed.

Perhaps due to the nature of the 2023 F1 campaign, the focus for many teams has shifted to next year when the grid will look incredibly similar to its current form.


Source link

