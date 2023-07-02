F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

The onus falls on Ferrari to stop Max Verstappen’s winning streak in today’s Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg after the defending world champion soared to victory in the sprint race.

At a Red Bull Ring doused in orange where the fans are firmly in favour of the home team and their star driver, this could well be another case of a Formula One race in 2023 going the way of Verstappen. The Anglo-Austrian squad have won every race this season with a fifth consecutive victory in the Dutchman’s crosshairs from pole position.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz complete the front three on today’s F1 grid after Friday’s qualifying, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton following through. Sergio Perez is back in 15th as he looks to revive what has been a pretty miserable weekend so far, including upsetting Verstappen in the sprint. Follow the latest news, updates and overtakes from the Austrian Grand Prix live via our race blog!