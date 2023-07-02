F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream, latest news, updates, TV, weather and starting grid today

The onus falls on Ferrari to stop Max Verstappen’s winning streak in today’s Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg after the defending world champion soared to victory in the sprint race.
At a Red Bull Ring doused in orange where the fans are firmly in favour of the home team and their star driver, this could well be another case of a Formula One race in 2023 going the way of Verstappen. The Anglo-Austrian squad have won every race this season with a fifth consecutive victory in the Dutchman’s crosshairs from pole position.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz complete the front three on today’s F1 grid after Friday’s qualifying, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton following through. Sergio Perez is back in 15th as he looks to revive what has been a pretty miserable weekend so far, including upsetting Verstappen in the sprint. Follow the latest news, updates and overtakes from the Austrian Grand Prix live via our race blog!
Live updates
Weather latest
A bit of dampness in the air, according to F1 great Damon Hill at the track, but not enough to drag the pack off of slick tyres for lights out.
Lewis Hamilton sends best wishes to Dilano van ‘t Hoff family
After the tragic death of teenager Dilano van ‘t Hoff at Spa this weekend, Lewis Hamilton has been among the F1 drivers paying tribute.
“Heartbreaking,” he wrote on social media. “My thoughts are with his family.”
George Russell takes control on the drivers’ parade
Austrian Grand Prix countdown
The drivers’ parade is just getting underway in Spielberg!
We are expecting the pit lane to open in about an hour ahead of the cars forming up on the grid, and the pre-race ceremonies of the minute’s silence and national anthem are pencilled in for 1.45pm BST.
Lights out is at 2pm.
Red Bull Ring signs new F1 deal
Minute’s silence planned for Dilano van ‘t Hoff
Formula One will stage a one-minute silence ahead of today’s Austrian Grand Prix in memory of teenager Dilano van ‘t Hoff.
The 18-year-old Dutchman died following a crash in a Formula Regional European Championship at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.
Van ‘t Hoff died following a multiple car pile-up on the exit of the notorious Eau Rouge corner in wet conditions.
Frenchman Anthoine Hubert was killed four years ago following a similar incident at a circuit which has now claimed 49 lives.
Pit lane starts for Kevin Magnussen and Nyck de Vries
The pair, who were due to start 19th and 20th, will instead begin today’s race from the pit lane.
A new rear wing has been taken by AlphaTauri on De Vries’ car, along with a new battery and ECU past their season’s limits.
Haas have changed the set-up on Magnussen’s car with a new gearbox also being rumoured.
But it hasn’t stopped the Dane from producing a little tune for race day…
Christian Horner downplays Red Bull feud
Any sense of Red Bull capitulating over the sprint tangle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has been knocked on the head by team boss Christian Horner.
“As they said, they’ve spoken about it,” he told Sky Sports.
“I think Checo had Max maybe unsighted there on the right-hand side. Thankfully, they didn’t collect each other, and a 1-2 finish is a great result for the team.
“The rules are very fair. Race hard but give each other space. [Turn] one and three, yes, the bit in the middle was where it got a bit tasty. I think Checo maybe didn’t see Max.”
What Max Verstappen said about sprint tangle with Sergio Perez
As Max Verstappen rode back to the pits following his victory in the sprint race, he demanded talks with Sergio Perez over their fight for the lead.
“That first corner was not really nice,” he said. “It could have been a big shunt. We need to have a chat about that. For me it was not OK.”
Later on, he told Sky Sports: “After the race you talk about it and Checo said he couldn’t see me so I trust his word of course about that. It’s super easy to create these kind of things. Immediately we walked in to have a little chat about it.”
In the press conference he continued to play down the scrap, saying: “We spoke about it. When the moment happens, you don’t know why it gets to that. But after the race we talked about it and it’s all good.”
Relive yesterday’s sprint
Max Verstappen accused Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez of pushing him off the road before going on to win Formula One’s sprint race in Austria.
Perez had to settle for second behind Verstappen with Carlos Sainz third for Ferrari.
“He pushed me off, man,” yelled Verstappen over the radio. “What the f***?!”
