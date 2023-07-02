F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Race start time, grid positions, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

The weekend has so far been dominated by Red Bull, as has been the case all season, with Verstappen finishing ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in the sprint race. There was though some drama, with the Dutchman less than impressed with Perez after he was forced wide.

The two-time F1 world champion edged Charles Leclerc in Friday’s qualifying session too, which decided the grid for Sunday’s race, and so Verstappen is well placed to make it five wins in a row.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place today, Sunday, July 2 2023, at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

What time is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The race starts at 2pm BST.

Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

Mild temperatures are forecast for Sunday’s race, with the potential for rain to play a factor. Wet conditions could arrive early in the afternoon, potentially in time for the start of the action.

AFP via Getty Images

Austrian Grand Prix grid positions

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Nico Hulkenberg Pierre Gasly Alex Albon George Russell Esteban Ocon Oscar Piastri Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez Yuki Tsunoda Zhou Guanyu Logan Sargeant Kevin Magnussen Nyck de Vries

Where to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend’s action with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm.

Free highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow the race via Standard Sport’s live blog.