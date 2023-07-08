F1 British Grand Prix 2023: Start time, full schedule, weather forecast and how to watch on TV

Red Bull have not won at the track, situated just half an hour’s drive from their Milton Keynes factory, since 2012 with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominating the seven-time F1 champion’s home race for the best part of a decade.

Formula One has enjoyed some memorable and often controversial visits to these shores in recent times. Last year’s race saw environmental protesters invade the track before damage ended Verstappen’s chances of a win, Hamilton infamously knocked his title rival off in 2021 and the Dutchman was also denied a year earlier with a spate of late tyre failures.

Few would predict a similar outcome for Verstappen in 2023, the defending world champion on a five-race win streak with Red Bull continuing their 100 per cent record with victory in Austria last week.

But the possibility of a resurgent Ferrari, unpredictable Mercedes, the ever-present threat of Fernando Alonso and – of course – some potentially disruptive weather conditions could make this a Silverstone to remember.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Silverstone, with the race pencilled in for Sunday, July 9, 203.

British Grand Prix full schedule

The timings for practice, qualifying and the race are as follows (all times BST):

First practice: Friday, 12.30pm

Second practice: Friday, 4pm

Third practice: Saturday, 12.30pm

Qualifying: Saturday, 3pm

Race: Sunday, 3pm

Max Verstappen was denied victory at Silverstone a year ago / PA Wire

British Grand Prix weather forecast

With the weekend still a few days away, the forecast has declared Friday to be hot and sunny at Silvestone for first and second practice.

And then things get interesting. Saturday afternoon is at threat of not only rain but also thunderstorms, which could turn qualifying into a bit of a disaster for teams and spectators alike.

By the time of the race on Sunday, there is at time of writing around a 40 per cent chance of rain.

How to watch the British Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the entire weekend of racing will be broadcast on terrestrial TV by Channel 4 and on satellite TV by Sky Sports.

Live stream: Fans can tune in for free online via All4 with Sky Sports subscribers able to watch on the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action from Silverstone with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie at the track.