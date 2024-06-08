5
40
18
14
26
38
35
16
11
32
48
10
25
15
20
3
24
33
34
13
39
8
1
31
4
44
23
9
29
2
49
43
46
22
37
30
F1 Canada Grand Prix 2024: George Russell edges out Max Verstappen to take pole

F1 Canada Grand Prix 2024: George Russell edges out Max Verstappen to take pole

2024-06-08Last Updated: 2024-06-08
325 Less than a minute


Pair could not be separated by timing charts


Source link

2024-06-08Last Updated: 2024-06-08
325 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Sir Bobby Charlton: A humble giant, England and Manchester United icon is one of the all-time greats

Sir Bobby Charlton: A humble giant, England and Manchester United icon is one of the all-time greats

2023-10-22
Sven-Göran Eriksson: Former England manager says he was told he was dying from cancer after suffering 'five small strokes'

Sven-Göran Eriksson: Former England manager says he was told he was dying from cancer after suffering 'five small strokes'

2024-01-11
George Ford in Six Nations fitness battle as England handed another injury blow

George Ford in Six Nations fitness battle as England handed another injury blow

2024-01-11
Luton fan who sang sick song at Sunderland play-off match at Stadium of Light ends up in court

Luton fan who sang sick song at Sunderland play-off match at Stadium of Light ends up in court

2023-05-31
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo