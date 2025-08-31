40
F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Start time, schedule, weather forecast and how to watch race live

2025-08-31Last Updated: 2025-08-31
339 1 minute read


It was the Briton’s third victory in the last four races to follow successes at the Red Bull Ring and on home soil at Silverstone, giving him real belief that he can now overhaul Piastri to go on and win a maiden title.

There was plenty of incident during practice, with talking points galore and the second session red-flagged twice after heavy crashes involving Lance Stroll and Alex Albon.

However, Norris will need to produce something special on Sunday after he was pipped to pole by a blistering final lap from Piastri.

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, August 31 at Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands, home race of reigning four-time world champion Verstappen, where the ‘Orange Army’ will be in attendance once again.

Dutch Grand Prix full schedule

The first two free practice sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix took place on Friday, with a third on Saturday morning.

Qualifying was on Saturday afternoon, with the race itself due to begin at 2pm BST on Sunday.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix

TV channel: Every session from the Dutch Grand Prix is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports’ dedicated F1 channel. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday begins from 1pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the Dutch Grand Prix live online via the Sky Go app. It is also available to stream via NOW.


