F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Start time, schedule, weather forecast and how to watch race live
It was the Briton’s third victory in the last four races to follow successes at the Red Bull Ring and on home soil at Silverstone, giving him real belief that he can now overhaul Piastri to go on and win a maiden title.
There was plenty of incident during practice, with talking points galore and the second session red-flagged twice after heavy crashes involving Lance Stroll and Alex Albon.
However, Norris will need to produce something special on Sunday after he was pipped to pole by a blistering final lap from Piastri.
When is the Dutch Grand Prix?
The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, August 31 at Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands, home race of reigning four-time world champion Verstappen, where the ‘Orange Army’ will be in attendance once again.
Dutch Grand Prix full schedule
The first two free practice sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix took place on Friday, with a third on Saturday morning.
Qualifying was on Saturday afternoon, with the race itself due to begin at 2pm BST on Sunday.
How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix
TV channel: Every session from the Dutch Grand Prix is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports’ dedicated F1 channel. Coverage of Grand Prix Sunday begins from 1pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the Dutch Grand Prix live online via the Sky Go app. It is also available to stream via NOW.
Free highlights: Channel 4 will show free-to-air highlights of the race at 6:30pm on Sunday evening.
Dutch Grand Prix grid order
1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
5. George Russell, Mercedes
6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9. Carlos Sainz, Williams
10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
12. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine
17. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast
Thundery showers came on Friday night in Zandvoort, with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze on Saturday.
On race day, more rain is expected – which could make things very interesting indeed – with a top temperature of around 20 degrees.
