F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

M ax Verstappen has extinguished all doubts about Red Bull’s enduring dominance ahead of this morning’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The reigning champion’s 10-race winning streak ended last week in Singapore after a nightmare qualifying session, but the Dutchman made amends at the Suzuka Circuit to land pole ahead of McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Sergio Perez is in fifth, behind Charles Leclerc, as Red Bull look to clinch the Constructors’ Championship.

Carlos Sainz, the winner in Singapore, will line up sixth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Yuki Tsunoda, who was confirmed to be driving for AlphaTauri next season alongside Daniel Ricciardo, delighted his home fans by qualifying ninth.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race.

Read More

Build-up begins from 4.30am, with coverage of race itself live on Main Event and F1 from 5:55am on Sunday.

Free-to-air highlights of the race are on Channel 4 from 12:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers are also able to watch all the action online via the Sky Go app across the weekend.