31
25
46
7
32
40
5
26
29
37
49
2
1
47
39
9
35
23
10
15
4
16
44
8
30
13
50
38
45
24
48
21
3
20
11
18
22
14
43
34
33

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Start time today, grid, weather forecast and how to watch race on TV

143 1 minute read


Max Verstappen has sealed a third consecutive F1 title in the Middle East after Red Bull team-mate and closest rival Sergio Perez crashed out of Saturday’s sprint race.

Red Bull won the Constructors’ Championship last time out at Suzuka where, after a brief interlude, normal service was resumed with Verstappen first to the chequered flag.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Man Utd winger Antony speaks out on assault allegations in Brazilian TV interview

Man Utd winger Antony speaks out on assault allegations in Brazilian TV interview

Pape Matar Sarr comes of age to give the Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs lift-off

Pape Matar Sarr comes of age to give the Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs lift-off

Declan Rice: It’s the right time for West Ham captain to move on after fairytale finale

Declan Rice: It’s the right time for West Ham captain to move on after fairytale finale

New Luton attacker wants Town to 'embrace' the battle to remain a Premier League club

New Luton attacker wants Town to 'embrace' the battle to remain a Premier League club

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo