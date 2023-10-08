F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Start time today, grid, weather forecast and how to watch race on TV

Max Verstappen has sealed a third consecutive F1 title in the Middle East after Red Bull team-mate and closest rival Sergio Perez crashed out of Saturday’s sprint race.
Red Bull won the Constructors’ Championship last time out at Suzuka where, after a brief interlude, normal service was resumed with Verstappen first to the chequered flag.
McLaren confirmed their resurgence with a double podium finish for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind the Dutchman – on pole again on Sunday – in Japan, with Piastri then winning Saturday’s sprint in Qatar.
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will lead Mercedes and Ferrari’s charge to be the best of the rest at Losail Circuit.
When is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?
The Qatar Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Losail Circuit, with the race set for 6pm BST on Sunday October 8, 2023.
When is the F1 sprint race?
The sprint race took place at 6pm on Saturday.
The full schedule for the weekend is as follows (all times BST):
- Practice: Friday, 2.30pm
- Grand prix qualifying: Friday, 6pm
- Sprint shootout: Saturday, 2pm
- Sprint race: Saturday, 2.30pm
- Grand prix: Sunday, 6pm
Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast
Dry and very hot. It’s the desert after all! Temperatures should hit 38°C in the day and begin to drop with the majority of running happening in the evening.
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix
TV channel: All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage of Sunday’s race starting at 4.30pm. Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 11pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can follow the Qatar Grand Prix on the Sky Go app.
Qatar Grand Prix starting grid
1 – Max Verstappen
2 – George Russell
3 – Lewis Hamilton
4 – Fernando Alonso
5 – Charles Leclerc
6 – Oscar Piastri
7 – Pierre Gasly
8 – Esteban Ocon
9 – Valtteri Bottas
10 – Lando Norris
11- Yuki Tsunoda
12 – Carlos Sainz
13 – Sergio Perez
14 – Alex Albon
15 – Nico Hulkenberg
16 – Logan Sargeant
17 – Lance Stroll
18 – Liam Lawson
19 – Kevin Magnussen
20 – Zhou Guanyu
