F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Start time today, grid, weather forecast and how to watch race on TV

Max Verstappen has sealed a third consecutive F1 title in the Middle East after Red Bull team-mate and closest rival Sergio Perez crashed out of Saturday’s sprint race.

Red Bull won the Constructors’ Championship last time out at Suzuka where, after a brief interlude, normal service was resumed with Verstappen first to the chequered flag.

McLaren confirmed their resurgence with a double podium finish for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind the Dutchman – on pole again on Sunday – in Japan, with Piastri then winning Saturday’s sprint in Qatar.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will lead Mercedes and Ferrari’s charge to be the best of the rest at Losail Circuit.

When is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Losail Circuit, with the race set for 6pm BST on Sunday October 8, 2023.

When is the F1 sprint race?

The sprint race took place at 6pm on Saturday.

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows (all times BST):

Practice: Friday, 2.30pm

Grand prix qualifying: Friday, 6pm

Sprint shootout: Saturday, 2pm

Sprint race: Saturday, 2.30pm

Grand prix: Sunday, 6pm

Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Dry and very hot. It’s the desert after all! Temperatures should hit 38°C in the day and begin to drop with the majority of running happening in the evening.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix

TV channel: All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage of Sunday’s race starting at 4.30pm. Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 11pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can follow the Qatar Grand Prix on the Sky Go app.

Qatar Grand Prix starting grid

1 – Max Verstappen

2 – George Russell

3 – Lewis Hamilton

4 – Fernando Alonso

5 – Charles Leclerc

6 – Oscar Piastri

7 – Pierre Gasly

8 – Esteban Ocon

9 – Valtteri Bottas

10 – Lando Norris

11- Yuki Tsunoda

12 – Carlos Sainz

13 – Sergio Perez

14 – Alex Albon

15 – Nico Hulkenberg

16 – Logan Sargeant

17 – Lance Stroll

18 – Liam Lawson

19 – Kevin Magnussen

20 – Zhou Guanyu