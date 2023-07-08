Starting grid for British Grand Prix 2023 as Lando Norris revs up home crowd

SILVERSTONE — Lando Norris gave the Silverstone crowd the qualifying session they wanted, putting a McLaren on the front row at the British Grand Prix. It wasn’t enough for pole – it never is in this period of Red Bull dominance – but with Max Verstappen unassailable, being the quickest non-Max driver is a prize worthy of a laurel wreath.

On another classically chaotic Silverstone Saturday, Norris harvested the acclaim of the partisan grandstands with a blistering lap, leading out in the first two sectors before Verstappen brought the hammer down in the third to claim his fifth pole in a row and 27th of his career.

“I was close. Pretty insane,” Norris said.

“My last lap was a good lap. I could hear Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] on the radio on the in-lap. It was the best thing ever. It’s always Max. He always ruins things for everyone.

“It makes up for everything, especially here, home race for the team and myself. It couldn’t have been better, except for Max again.”

Related Article

Brown cared little for that. He had just seen Oscar Piastri claim third to start behind Verstappen on the second row.

It felt like McLaren were genuinely punching at the business end of grand prix racing again, which was sufficient to let the champagne corks go, and the high fives, careering around the garage in a domino train.

Legacy resurrections must be in vogue. Alex Albon qualified his Williams in eighth ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton filled in at six and seven for Mercedes behind the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The walk on parts will hurt Mercedes, who brought the latest upgrades to Silverstone, but not surprise.

British Grand Prix starting grid 1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1:26.720

2) Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:26.961

3) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 1:27.092

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:27.136

5) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1:27.148

6) George Russell (Mercedes) – 1:27.155

7) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 1:27.211

8) Alexander Albon (Williams) – 1:27.530

9) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 1:27.659

10) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 1:27.689

11) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) – 1:28.896

12) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1:28.935

13) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 1:28.956

14) Logan Sargeant (Williams) – 1:29.031

15) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – 1:29.586

16) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) – 1:29.968

17) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) – 1:30.025

18) Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) – 1:30.123

19) Nyck de Vries (Alpha Tauri) – 1:30.513

20) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – 1:32.378

One lap pace has held them back all season. It might be that the new, reinforced tyre spec introduced by Pirelli this weekend in response to the increasing lap times across the season, were unkind to Mercedes in qualifying spec. At least the long run averages suggest a better Sunday.

It can’t get much worse for Red Bull No 2 Sergio Perez, who somehow wasted another qualifying session to flunk what is becoming an audition to remain in post next year. Mind you, in wildly mixed conditions he at least had half an excuse.

Hamilton spun in at Stowe on his first timed lap. By some miracle he kept it out of the wall and regrouped to post a time on what was a greasy surface, the cars running three tenths slower than they were in final practice.

How to watch British Grand Prix Race time : Lights out is at 3pm, with coverage starting at 1.30pm (UK time)

: Lights out is at 3pm, with coverage starting at 1.30pm (UK time) TV channel: Sky Sports holds the right to broadcast all F1 races live in the UK. You can also watch via the Sky Go app.

Sky Sports holds the right to broadcast all F1 races live in the UK. You can also watch via the Sky Go app. Live stream: Watch it live on NOW. You can purchase a one-off day pass for £11.99.

A combination of the unpredictable weather and Kevin Magnussen parking his Haas on track with three minutes of Q1 remaining forced a bunched, one-lap shootout to get into Q2.

Perez went from provisional pole to missing out as one by one the cars behind cashed in on the drying surface. Q2 began with the sun casting shadows across the track whilst simultaneously umbrellas went up in the stands.

Hamilton eight times a winner here and seven times on pole, evinced the cheer of the day when he briefly topped the time sheets. Silverstone shook again when Norris topped him to presage what would follow in Q3. With rain in the forecast caprice might yet have a role in delivering an alternative outcome. If Verstappen is to be denied even he would wish a maiden victory for Norris, a friend desperate to become a rival.