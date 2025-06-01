20
F1 standings: Title latest after Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris at Spanish Grand Prix

2025-06-01Last Updated: 2025-06-01
A fifth victory from nine races so far in the 2025 season saw Piastri move 10 points clear in the drivers’ standings, with a two-week break to come now before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 15, which is followed by a trip to Austria and the Red Bull Ring.

However, reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen remains clearly behind the dominant McLarens in third after Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari and a controversial collision with George Russell saw the Dutchman demoted down to 10th place in Barcelona.

McLaren already look a very safe bet to claim a second successive constructors’ title after increasing their huge lead over the chasing trio of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull further still.

Here are the latest drivers’ and constructors’ championship standings for the 2025 Formula One season following the Spanish Grand Prix and looking ahead to Canada.

F1 Drivers’ Standings 2025

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

186

2

Lando Norris

McLaren

176

3

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

137

4

George Russell

Mercedes

111

5

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

94

6

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

71

7

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

48

8

Alex Albon

Williams

42

9

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

21

10

Esteban Ocon

Haas

20

11

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

16

12

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

14

13

Carlos Sainz

Williams

12

14

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

11

15

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

10

16

Oliver Bearman

Haas

6

17

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

4

18

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

2

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

0

20

Jack Doohan

Alpine

0

21

Franco Colapinto

Alpine

0

F1 Constructors’ Standings 2025

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

362

2

Ferrari

165

3

Mercedes

159

4

Red Bull

144

5

Williams

54

6

Racing Bulls

28

7

Haas

26

8

Sauber

16

9

Aston Martin

16

10

Alpine

11

