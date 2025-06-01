F1 standings: Title latest after Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris at Spanish Grand Prix
A fifth victory from nine races so far in the 2025 season saw Piastri move 10 points clear in the drivers’ standings, with a two-week break to come now before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 15, which is followed by a trip to Austria and the Red Bull Ring.
However, reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen remains clearly behind the dominant McLarens in third after Charles Leclerc completed the podium for Ferrari and a controversial collision with George Russell saw the Dutchman demoted down to 10th place in Barcelona.
McLaren already look a very safe bet to claim a second successive constructors’ title after increasing their huge lead over the chasing trio of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull further still.
Here are the latest drivers’ and constructors’ championship standings for the 2025 Formula One season following the Spanish Grand Prix and looking ahead to Canada.
F1 Drivers’ Standings 2025
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
186
|
2
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
176
|
3
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
137
|
4
|
George Russell
|
Mercedes
|
111
|
5
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
94
|
6
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Ferrari
|
71
|
7
|
Kimi Antonelli
|
Mercedes
|
48
|
8
|
Alex Albon
|
Williams
|
42
|
9
|
Isack Hadjar
|
Racing Bulls
|
21
|
10
|
Esteban Ocon
|
Haas
|
20
|
11
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
Sauber
|
16
|
12
|
Lance Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
14
|
13
|
Carlos Sainz
|
Williams
|
12
|
14
|
Pierre Gasly
|
Alpine
|
11
|
15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
Red Bull
|
10
|
16
|
Oliver Bearman
|
Haas
|
6
|
17
|
Liam Lawson
|
Racing Bulls
|
4
|
18
|
Fernando Alonso
|
Aston Martin
|
2
|
19
|
Gabriel Bortoleto
|
Sauber
|
0
|
20
|
Jack Doohan
|
Alpine
|
0
|
21
|
Franco Colapinto
|
Alpine
|
0
F1 Constructors’ Standings 2025
|
Position
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
McLaren
|
362
|
2
|
Ferrari
|
165
|
3
|
Mercedes
|
159
|
4
|
Red Bull
|
144
|
5
|
Williams
|
54
|
6
|
Racing Bulls
|
28
|
7
|
Haas
|
26
|
8
|
Sauber
|
16
|
9
|
Aston Martin
|
16
|
10
|
Alpine
|
11
