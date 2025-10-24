F1 standings: Max Verstappen hunting down Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in title charge
Norris’ second-place finish in Austin means he is now 14 points behind a stalling Piastri heading to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where Verstappen – who also won the sprint race in Texas – is a five-time winner and had triumphed three times in a row before being beaten by Carlos Sainz 12 months ago.
Here are the latest drivers’ and constructors’ championship standings for the 2025 F1 season…
F1 Drivers’ Standings 2025
|
Position
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Oscar Piastri
|
McLaren
|
346
|
2
|
Lando Norris
|
McLaren
|
332
|
3
|
Max Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
306
|
4
|
George Russell
|
Mercedes
|
252
|
5
|
Charles Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
192
|
6
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
Ferrari
|
142
|
7
|
Kimi Antonelli
|
Mercedes
|
89
|
8
|
Alexander Albon
|
Williams
|
73
|
9
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
Kick Sauber
|
41
|
10
|
Isack Hadjar
|
Racing Bulls
|
39
|
11
|Carlos Sainz
|
Williams
|
38
|
12
|
Fernando Alonso
|
Aston Martin
|
37
|
13
|
Lance Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
32
|
14
|
Liam Lawson
|
Racing Bulls
|
30
|
15
|
Esteban Ocon
|
Haas
|
28
|
16
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
Red Bull
|
28
|
17
|
Pierre Gasly
|
Alpine
|
20
|
18
|
Oliver Bearman
|
Haas
|
20
|
19
|
Gabriel Bortoleto
|
Kick Sauber
|
18
|
20
|
Franco Colapinto
|
Alpine
|
0
|
21
|
Jack Doohan
|
Alpine
|
0
F1 Constructors’ Standings 2025
|
Position
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
McLaren
|
678
|
2
|
Mercedes
|
341
|
3
|
Ferrari
|
334
|
4
|
Red Bull
|
331
|
5
|
Williams
|
111
|
6
|
Racing Bulls
|
72
|
7
|
Aston Martin
|
69
|
8
|
Kick Sauber
|
59
|
9
|
Haas
|
48
|
10
|
Alpine
|
20
