F1 standings: Max Verstappen hunting down Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in title charge

Norris’ second-place finish in Austin means he is now 14 points behind a stalling Piastri heading to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where Verstappen – who also won the sprint race in Texas – is a five-time winner and had triumphed three times in a row before being beaten by Carlos Sainz 12 months ago.

Here are the latest drivers’ and constructors’ championship standings for the 2025 F1 season…

F1 Drivers’ Standings 2025

Position

Driver

Team

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

346

2

Lando Norris

McLaren

332

3

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

306

4

George Russell

Mercedes

252

5

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

192

6

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

142

7

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

89

8

Alexander Albon

Williams

73

9

Nico Hulkenberg

Kick Sauber

41

10

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

39

11

 Carlos Sainz

Williams

38

12

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

37

13

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

32

14

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

30

15

Esteban Ocon

Haas

28

16

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

28

17

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

20

18

Oliver Bearman

Haas

20

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

Kick Sauber

18

20

Franco Colapinto

Alpine

0

21

Jack Doohan

Alpine

0

F1 Constructors’ Standings 2025

Position

Team

Points

1

McLaren

678

2

Mercedes

341

3

Ferrari

334

4

Red Bull

331

5

Williams

111

6

Racing Bulls

72

7

Aston Martin

69

8

Kick Sauber

59

9

Haas

48

10

Alpine

20

