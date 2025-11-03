FA Cup second round draw in full: Non-league minnows book huge ties
The forty sides remaining in the FA Cup have learned their opponents for the second round of the competition.
Premier League sides will enter the draw in the third round, meaning some mouth-watering away days could be on the cards for the winners of these ties, due to be held between December 5 and 8.
Mark Hughes’ Carlisle stunned Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this weekend. Trailing 2-0 with ninety minutes played, they roared back with two last-gasp goals from Regan Linney to force extra time, where Linney completed his hat-trick to confirm the Blues’ progression. They will visit Blackpool in the second round.
Gateshead, of the National League, dumped League One’s Wimbledon out of the Cup at Plough Lane, and have been rewarded with a home tie against Walsall.
Boreham Wood pulled off an upset of similar proportion, getting the better of Crawley Town, and will face Newport County at home.
Slough, the lowest-ranked side still in the tournament, will host Macclesfield.
Here are the second round fixtures in full…
Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone
Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town
Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Chelmsford City vs Weston-Super-Mare
Peterborough United vs Barnsley
Boreham Wood vs Newport County
MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic
Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town
Salford City vs Tamworth or Leyton Orient
Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town
Stockport County vs Cambridge United
Brackley Town vs Burton Albion
Blackpool vs Carlisle United
Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Cheltenham Town vs Buxton
Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers
Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers
