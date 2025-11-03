38
FA Cup second round draw in full: Non-league minnows book huge ties

The forty sides remaining in the FA Cup have learned their opponents for the second round of the competition.

Premier League sides will enter the draw in the third round, meaning some mouth-watering away days could be on the cards for the winners of these ties, due to be held between December 5 and 8.

Mark Hughes’ Carlisle stunned Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this weekend. Trailing 2-0 with ninety minutes played, they roared back with two last-gasp goals from Regan Linney to force extra time, where Linney completed his hat-trick to confirm the Blues’ progression. They will visit Blackpool in the second round.

Gateshead, of the National League, dumped League One’s Wimbledon out of the Cup at Plough Lane, and have been rewarded with a home tie against Walsall.

Boreham Wood pulled off an upset of similar proportion, getting the better of Crawley Town, and will face Newport County at home.

Slough, the lowest-ranked side still in the tournament, will host Macclesfield.

Here are the second round fixtures in full…

FA Cup second round draw in full

Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone

Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town

Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Chelmsford City vs Weston-Super-Mare

Peterborough United vs Barnsley

Boreham Wood vs Newport County

MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town

Salford City vs Tamworth or Leyton Orient

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town

Stockport County vs Cambridge United

Brackley Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Carlisle United

Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cheltenham Town vs Buxton

Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers


