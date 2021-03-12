Fabinho nominated for Champions League Player of the Week

Liverpool’s Fábio Henrique Tavares, known as Fabinho has been nominated for the Champions League Player of the Week award.

The midfielder was UEFA’s Man of the Match as Liverpool secured progress to the competition’s quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in Budapest on Wednesday night.

And the Brazilian is on a shortlist of four for the individual accolade, alongside on fire Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto) and Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain).

