Ireland vs England: Owen Farrell conspicuous by absence as George Ford and Marcus Smith prepare for audition

T he big top is missing its ringmaster, but the circus is still in full swing.

Owen Farrell will be the most conspicuous man in Dublin on Saturday, and all because he will be sat in the crowd and not cracking his whip on the Aviva Stadium pitch.

Farrell was meant to captain England in their Rugby World Cup warm-up match, but a week-long disciplinary saga – with a sprinkling of family psychodrama – has put paid to all that.

Andy Farrell raged against the “absolutely disgusting circus” swirling around his son, the England skipper.

Speaking as a father rather than as Ireland head coach, Farrell Senior opened up on the family anguish that accompanies the maelstrom around the England captain.

Saracens star Farrell has always polarised general rugby opinion, but no one close to the England skipper can understand why.

Those who know Farrell best talk of a committed family man, a fiercely loyal friend and team-mate – effectively the guy who would not only always turn up in a crisis but also know exactly what to do.

READ MORE

In Andy Farrell’s circus of disdain, his clowns are the faceless keyboard warriors on social media who spout personal bile against the England fly-half.

Ireland boss Farrell and England coaches Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield also have a problem with criticism moving from rugby comment to personal attacks.

However unpalatable any vitriol directed Farrell’s way that coaches are prone to brand “white noise” though, the only circus ring that ultimately matters is the Test arena.

And on the pitch, England are once again fretting over their captain’s availability for the Rugby World Cup – and all while still failing to dazzle the audience when it comes to fluent, compelling rugby.

Owen Farrell’s turbulent week spanned the high of seeing his red card for a high tackle on Taine Basham rescinded on Tuesday.

Just two days later the 31-year-old was back in the dock, as World Rugby opted to appeal the disciplinary panel’s decision to exonerate the England skipper.

England wisely opted not to select Farrell for Saturday’s Dublin Test – but they were free to do so, despite the spectre of another disciplinary hearing next week.

George Ford will lead England’s line in Farrell’s absence, and the accomplished playmaker will have his Sale team-mate Manu Tuilagi on his shoulder at inside centre.

How England need Manu back to his mauling best, to the point where not even the lion tamer’s chair would be any use in subduing the Samoa-born powerhouse.

Tuilagi at full potency still boasts almost mythic status, and even among his peers.

The former Leicester wrecking-ball is a far more astute and subtle operator than many would credit too.

Those of an England persuasion can only hope that his years of injury problems are finally at an end.

A patched-up Tuilagi has in the past felt like a Diet Coke, when all anyone watching Test rugby really wants is the full-fat version, the real thing.

Tuilagi has suffered with injury problems and England desperately need them to end / Action Images via Reuters

Ford handed England immediate shape and purpose on the front foot in Saturday’s madcap turnaround win against Wales.

Now the 30-year-old faces a far more formidable challenge, against an all-but full-strength Ireland, a team benefiting from years and years of settled and sharp coaching.

Ireland’s purpose, structure and execution represent a template that England are currently worryingly far away from reaching – both on the field and off.

Andy Farrell worked under taskmaster boss Joe Schmidt, then took Ireland to even greater heights when succeeding the heavily successful Kiwi coach.

From succession planning, to depth charts in key positions, from synergy across provinces and Test team to keeping their top players on home shores – Ireland’s system is light-years ahead of the England set-up.

Granted, structurally the English system will never mirror Ireland’s full union control.

English rugby does still have the power to come close, but this World Cup cycle has drifted into a low ebb.

New boss Borthwick has no time to worry about long-term planning however – especially when he has no idea whether his captain and talisman will be available next week, let alone next month at the World Cup.

Borthwick has never been as animated as when lambasting the “disappointing” length of time taken to resolve Farrell’s disciplinary situation.

Rugby’s judiciary may be many things, but by its very design it cannot ever be as agile as coaches and players desire.

England will task Ford and Marcus Smith to run the show if Farrell misses any World Cup matches; Saturday in Dublin is a pretty daunting dress rehearsal.