Father, son bashed to death for ‘stealing’ donkeys – Tell Zimbabwe

Tinaani

Nyabereka

ZHOMBE– Instant justice turned fatal when two men

were fatally assaulted for allegedly stealing three donkeys sometime in

December last year.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel

Mahoko confirmed the death of Helken Ncube and his son Khulekani from Mudzingwa

Village under Chief Malisa who were allegedly assaulted to death by three

brothers from the Moyo family over donkey theft.

Inspector Mahoko said investigations were underway and

suspects were in police custody.

It is said that on February 28 at around 1700 hours, the now

deceased were at Bhaparara Business Centre where they were confronted by the

Moyo brothers Lee, Moffat and Mpilo.

The Moyo brothers allegedly accused the now deceased of

stealing their donkeys in December last year.

The deceased are said to have professed ignorance over the

allegations and the Moyo brothers allegedly started assaulting them using

knobkerries.

The savage attack ended

when the now deceased were lying unconscious on the ground. The Moyo brothers

are said to have fled from the scene.

The now deceased were

then taken Kwekwe Genaral Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon

arrival.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of the Moyo

brothers.