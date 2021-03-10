Father, son bashed to death for ‘stealing’ donkeys – Tell Zimbabwe
Tinaani
Nyabereka
ZHOMBE– Instant justice turned fatal when two men
were fatally assaulted for allegedly stealing three donkeys sometime in
December last year.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the death of Helken Ncube and his son Khulekani from Mudzingwa
Village under Chief Malisa who were allegedly assaulted to death by three
brothers from the Moyo family over donkey theft.
Inspector Mahoko said investigations were underway and
suspects were in police custody.
It is said that on February 28 at around 1700 hours, the now
deceased were at Bhaparara Business Centre where they were confronted by the
Moyo brothers Lee, Moffat and Mpilo.
The Moyo brothers allegedly accused the now deceased of
stealing their donkeys in December last year.
The deceased are said to have professed ignorance over the
allegations and the Moyo brothers allegedly started assaulting them using
knobkerries.
The savage attack ended
when the now deceased were lying unconscious on the ground. The Moyo brothers
are said to have fled from the scene.
The now deceased were
then taken Kwekwe Genaral Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon
arrival.
A police report was made leading to the arrest of the Moyo
brothers.