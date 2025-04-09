FC Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
Barca are regarded as one of the favourites to go all the way and lift European football’s biggest club prize for the first time in exactly a decade.
Dortmund – last season’s beaten finalists – are aiming to go one better this time around. And having recorded back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga since the international break, they at least go into the quarter-final first leg in decent form.
An added incentive for the German side is to avenge the 3-2 defeat from the league phase meeting against Barcelona earlier in the campaign as they eye a semi-final showdown against either rivals Bayern Munich or Inter Milan.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
The match will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
Where to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund team news
Hansi Flick is expected to welcome Inigo Martinez back from injury for Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund. The Spaniard missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis with a minor problem but the Barcelona boss insists the defender will be available for selection.
Dani Olmo misses out through injury and there’s a decision to make in attack with Raphinha set to return after being named on the bench at the weekend. The Brazilian could replace the in-form Ferran Torres as Robert Lewandowski leads the line against his former club.
Dortmund have been dealt a triple blow with Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out through injury whilst Pascal Gross is suspended. However, Yan Couto, Niklas Sule, Carney Chukwuemeka and Serhou Guirassy have all travelled.
Raphinha scored in Barcelona’s league phase win over Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund prediction
It’s hard to look past Barcelona in any fixture given the form they’re in. Saturday’s draw with Real Betis, whilst a mini setback, did see them open up a four-point lead at the top of the La Liga table and Flick was able to rest a few key names with this game in mind.
Dortmund have been a mixed bag all season and whilst they have all the tools to give Barca a scare, quality will eventually prove decisive in this first leg showdown.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Borussia Dortmund wins: 0
Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund match odds
Borussia Dortmund to win: 7/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
