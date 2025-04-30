FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction
Inter have flown under the radar as a contender in this year’s competition as others took the focus, but an impressive elimination of Bayern Munich will have tonight’s opponents, along with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, concerned ahead of next month’s final. Barcelona, though, will skip into the tie having hoisted a 32nd Copa del Rey title at the weekend, beating rivals Real Madrid to the punch in extra time.
Source link