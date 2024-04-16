9
35
3
49
40
22
33
24
37
31
8
16
34
14
2
43
11
29
25
30
44
13
48
23
20
1
10
32
38
4
39
5
15
26
46
18

Barcelona vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

141 Less than a minute


Spanish champions have slender lead after thrilling first leg


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Kendry Paez: Chelsea youngster likely to avoid punishment after Ecuador players caught in strip clup

Kendry Paez: Chelsea youngster likely to avoid punishment after Ecuador players caught in strip clup

The Ashes: Zak Crawley scores superb hundred as England take charge of must-win Fourth Test

The Ashes: Zak Crawley scores superb hundred as England take charge of must-win Fourth Test

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ends nightmare Chelsea stint with transfer to Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ends nightmare Chelsea stint with transfer to Marseille

Jorge Vilda insists Spain sacking was ‘unfair’ as he defends applause of Luis Rubiales

Jorge Vilda insists Spain sacking was ‘unfair’ as he defends applause of Luis Rubiales

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo