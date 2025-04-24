FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Copa del Rey final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
With the Spanish giants currently embroiled in an exciting LaLiga race, Barcelona are hoping to complete the first part of a treble whilst Real Madrid can still seal domestic double after being dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal at the quarter-final stage.
So a first domestic El Clasico cup final in over a decade is upon us and ultimately only one side can be successful in getting their hands on the trophy.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Barcelona vs Real Madrid is scheduled for a 9pm BST kick-off on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
The final will take place at the Estadio De La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain.
Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid
TV channel: In the UK, the Copa del Rey final will be televised live on Premier Sports.
Live stream: Fans will be able to catch the contest live online via the Premier Sports app and website.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news
Barcelona are set to be without Alejandro Balde and Robert Lewandowski for the cup final as the pair have sustained injuries in recent weeks. Gerard Martin and Ferran Torres are the natural replacements, with the latter the joint-top scorer in the competition this season.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal are longer-term injury casualties.
Real Madrid expect to have Kylian Mbappe available to start after the Frenchman limped off late on in the loss to Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Kylian Mbappe is set to return for Real Madrid
Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction
Previous meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid this season suggest the Copa del Rey trophy is heading back with Hansi Flick’s side.
In the LaLiga meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barca emerged 4-0 winners and then ran riot to win the Spanish Super Cup at the beginning of the year.
Los Blancos have improved since those meetings but it’s hard to look past the Blaugrana.
