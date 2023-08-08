Barcelona vs Tottenham LIVE! Joan Gamper Trophy match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham bring their pre-season to an end as they take on Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy this evening. The new campaign is just a few days away, with Spurs facing Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, and this clash at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium is the final opportunity to impress before the serious business begins.
Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised to a 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the weekend, with a strong lineup named in north London. Rotation is expected tonight, meaning Richarlison potentially gets his chance to lead the line. Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich and has stayed in London.
Barcelona have not lost their traditional curtain-raiser since 2012 and the LaLiga holders are full of confidence as it stands, having cruised to victory over Real Madrid earlier in the summer. Follow Barcelona vs Tottenham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Van de Ven: I loved watching Spurs
New Tottenham signing Micky van de Ven has explained why Ange Postecoglou‘s attacking style of play suits his game.
In his first interview since becoming Spurs’ fifth summer signing, arriving from Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to £43million, the defender described his first experience watching his new team-mates as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 on Sunday.
“I was at the game [against Shakhtar] and the way the players were playing for the new manager, I really loved it,” he told SPURSPLAY. “It’s offensive football and exactly what I want.
“It was unbelievable at the game, goosebumps everywhere. Every time the fans started shouting ‘Come on you Spurs’ when they scored, it was incredible.”
He added: “Spurs is a beautiful club, an amazing club, a top club in the Premier League. Whenever I saw an amazing player sign for Spurs, I always thought ‘it would be amazing to sign for an amazing club like that’.”
Kane set to stay at Tottenham
Harry Kane is leaning towards staying at Tottenham this summer after Bayern Munich‘s latest bid was rejected, with a move now considered unlikely.
Spurs turned down Bayern’s latest bid for Kane on Monday, which was understood to be some way short of their valuation of their record goalscorer, and the German giants have been considering whether to make an improved fourth offer.
But Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract, is now preparing to stay at Spurs for the coming season.
It is understood Kane has been impressed by new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy and has enjoyed training under the Greek-Australian.
New surroundings
Barcelona will not be playing at the Nou Camp this season, as the stadium undergoes renovations.
Capacity will be increased to 105,000, but it means that Xavi’s side must make the Olympic Stadium their home this season. That’s where tonight’s match takes place.
Standard Sport prediction
It is clear that this match means more to Barcelona than it does to Tottenham, who will just be keen to avoid any injuries heading into the new season.
Xavi’s side have picked up good wins over AC Milan and Real Madrid already this summer, and should have enough to come out on top in what should be an entertaining encounter.
Barcelona to win, 3-1.
Tottenham team news
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to make a raft of changes in Spain.
Spurs put five past Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in the Australian’s first home game in charge and the squad now faces a tight turnaround before the trip to Brentford in their Premier League season opener this weekend.
As a result, the likes of Harry Kane, James Maddison and Cristian Romero are not part of the squad. Richarlison is set to be involved while both Manor Solomon and Yves Bissouma could feature in the Joan Gamper Trophy fixture.
Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz are not available for the debuts, despite both now being announced as Spurs players.
Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Bissouma, Skipp; Solomon, Lo Celso, Perisic, Richarlison
Barcelona team news
Xavi does not have a fully fit squad available for this evening’s clash.
Both Andreas Christensen (ankle) and Gavi (back) are suffering with slight injuries while Ilkay Gundogan missed the friendly win over AC Milan with an abductor muscle issue.
Fellow new addition Inigo Martinez is also ruled out having sustained a foot injury at Athletic Bilbao last season before moving to Barca.
Franck Kessie, regularly linked with a move to Spurs, will not be involved as he closes in joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, while Ousmane Dembele is unavailable as he nears a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; Romeu, Pedri, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati
How to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.
The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.
