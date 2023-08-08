Barcelona vs Tottenham LIVE! Joan Gamper Trophy match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham bring their pre-season to an end as they take on Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy this evening. The new campaign is just a few days away, with Spurs facing Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, and this clash at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium is the final opportunity to impress before the serious business begins.

Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised to a 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the weekend, with a strong lineup named in north London. Rotation is expected tonight, meaning Richarlison potentially gets his chance to lead the line. Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich and has stayed in London.

Barcelona have not lost their traditional curtain-raiser since 2012 and the LaLiga holders are full of confidence as it stands, having cruised to victory over Real Madrid earlier in the summer. Follow Barcelona vs Tottenham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!