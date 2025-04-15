44
48
9
13
46
2
22
49
3
33
8
35
34
15
26
14
20
30
16
31
39
10
38
18
11
4
24
5
43
23
1
32
37
25
29
40
Barcelona XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Barcelona XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

2025-04-15Last Updated: 2025-04-15
347 Less than a minute


Dani Olmo among those pushing to be involved in Dortmund


Source link

2025-04-15Last Updated: 2025-04-15
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Isak talks; Arsenal to sign Gyokeres this week; Spurs make Bowen move; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea in Isak talks; Arsenal to sign Gyokeres this week; Spurs make Bowen move; Man Utd

2024-06-26
Carlo Ancelotti responds as four Real Madrid stars face possible Arsenal ban

Carlo Ancelotti responds as four Real Madrid stars face possible Arsenal ban

2025-03-28
Why this Paris Olympics bronze medal means more than silver in Tokyo

Why this Paris Olympics bronze medal means more than silver in Tokyo

2024-08-11
Jordan Henderson no longer ‘felt wanted’ by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as he breaks silence on exit

Jordan Henderson no longer ‘felt wanted’ by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as he breaks silence on exit

2023-09-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo