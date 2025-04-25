8
11
37
23
2
22
18
10
34
24
46
32
29
25
31
14
26
44
4
3
5
13
38
49
16
20
39
35
15
40
33
1
9
30
48
43
Barcelona XI vs Real Madrid: Ter Stegen injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup for Copa del Rey final

Barcelona XI vs Real Madrid: Ter Stegen injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted lineup for Copa del Rey final

2025-04-25Last Updated: 2025-04-25
331 Less than a minute


Barcelona have received some mixed news on the injury front ahead of the big game


Source link

2025-04-25Last Updated: 2025-04-25
331 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League final

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League final

2023-06-06
Manchester United vs Leeds live stream:

Manchester United vs Leeds live stream:

2023-07-12
Man City XI vs Everton: Erling Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Man City XI vs Everton: Erling Haaland injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

2023-12-25
The ‘Bitcoin club’ hoping to go from bottom of the pyramid to the Premier League

The ‘Bitcoin club’ hoping to go from bottom of the pyramid to the Premier League

2025-01-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo