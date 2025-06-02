Featured 100 – Introducing Beatsbydannyb and C’Funk: Introducing South African producer, Beatsbydannyb. Together with singer/songwriter C’funk, they released the track titled ‘Owami‘ on February 28 2025. ‘Owami‘ from C’Funk is a heartfelt love song blending the warmth of R&B with the rhythmic pulse of Amapiano. The track draws inspiration from artists like Venom & Shishiliza.

“Owami,’ meaning ‘you’re mine’ in Zulu, is a passionate reminder to a lover that they still hold your heart. Co-produced by Muketo Produces, the track features soulful melodies, captivating harmonies, and an infectious groove. The release sets the tone for ‘Into Yobuhle’ (A Thing of Beauty), the upcoming collaborative EP by C’Funk and Beatsbydannyb.

More about C’funk

C’funk (Nhlakanipho Ndlovu) is a South African singer, songwriter, and producer hailing from Durban. With a passion for music ignited at the age of 13, C’funk has since carved out a dynamic career in the industry. His discography showcases a range of creative projects. This, includes a notable collaboration with the late Riky Rick, reflecting his versatility and growing influence within the South African music scene.

More about Beatsbydannyb

Beatsbydannyb (Daniel Sesitwa Ramokgopa) is an Eritrean – South African record producer, beatmaker, DJ, songwriter, and certified audio engineer. He hails from from Marble Hall in Limpopo. Beatsbydannyb is renowned for his distinctive sound that fuses Hip-Hop and Electronic music. He also includes spiritual undertones inspired by his Christian faith. Beatsbydannyb has made a significant impact in the local music landscape.

He is best known for his early production work with South African rapper Jayhood_SA. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the artist’s foundational sound. His production credits also include collaborations with prominent artists such as Landrose, Loki, and Ayanda MVP. Beatsbydannyb has also partaken in brand partnerships with platforms like YFM.

