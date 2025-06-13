Featured 100 – Introducing Bl4nk G4l4xy – Bl4nk G4l4xy, the collaborative project between Soweto-based musician Musa Zwane and Cape Town composer/producer Hugh Davison, released their new single, “The Beauty“ on Friday, 6 June. Today sees the release of the accompanying video.

The duo first connected through the Jozi/Soweto punk scene, drawn together by a mutual passion for rhythmic innovation, psychedelic textures, and raw, unfiltered beats. Their shared musical language is shaped by diverse influences, including Fela Kuti, Floating Points, Felix Laband, and BCUC.

“The Beauty“ is a funky, soulful Afro house track unlike anything you’ve heard, composed in a rare 3/4 time signature. Featuring the powerful, invocational vocals of BongiNgoma TheSong and a hypnotic bassline from Sandile Mbatha. (formerly of iconic Soweto punk outfit TCIYF) The track seamlessly blends earthy grooves with cosmic flair.

Bl4nk G4l4xy’s sound lives at the intersection of the grounded and the galactic, equally at home pulsing through club speakers or flowing through a pair of headphones. For fans of boundary-pushing African soundscapes, “The Beauty“ offers a fresh, immersive listening experience.

This is the first of three upcoming singles that mark a new chapter for the duo, following previous releases like the dub-influenced “FRISK” (feat. Lex LaFoy), currently airing on Channel O.

A self-shot music video for “The Beauty” drops today Friday the 13th – continuing the band’s lo-fi, high-vibe approach to visuals.

