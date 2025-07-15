Featured 100 – Introducing Majoro Oa Pina : South African artist Majoro Oa Pina, born Tieho Mbele, is set to release his debut EP on July 18, 2025. The release marks a significant milestone in a journey that began in the streets of Thaba Bosiu. One that has evolved into a full-fledged musical career, defined by hustle, raw talent, and perseverance.

At just 21 years old, Majoro Oa Pina wears many hats. Rapper, singer, songwriter, composer, graphic designer, event organizer, and record label owner. A product of QwaQwa, Majoro completed his matric in 2022 at Selelekela Secondary School. His artistic roots trace back even further to the singing of ‘gwijo’ and initiation school songs during his primary school days.

His love for music became action in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. What started as a casual pastime turned serious after a local artist, Helicopter RSA, inspired him to explore digital music-making through the mobile app Tune Me. Their first collaboration, “Lerato“, quickly gained traction in the community. This cemented Majoro’s passion for creating music. He was also introduced to Ntate Stunna and fell in love with his style. This fueled him to push on with his dream.

Defying the odds Majora Builds his Brand

Despite early challenges, lack of studio equipment, limited resources, and criticism from peers, Majoro continued to build his brand. He recorded songs using a basic cellphone and shared his work through WhatsApp. In 2021, he hosted one of the largest local events in his neighborhood. This earned him both recognition and support that pushed him further.

With no major backing and only a small government grant of R350, he began building his own studio piece by piece, laying the foundation for his independent record label and creative space.

Now, Majoro Oa Pina is ready to introduce his debut EP ‘Pula-Maliboho‘ to a wider audience. The 6-track project features collaborations with familiar names including Helicopter RSA, Leroy Teh Leh, and Mega Heater. The EP showcases a mix of emotional storytelling, streetwise lyrical flair, and cultural authenticity.