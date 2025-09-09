Featured 100 – Introducing Nova Rank$: Jozi-born Rutay Nova Khoza, known as Nova Rank$, is a dynamic artist and force in the South African entertainment scene. A multi-talented rapper, songwriter, club host/MC, and actor, he has cultivated his unique sound and perspective on the vibrant streets he grew up on.

More about Nova Rank$

Nova Rank$ began his musical journey as a church drummer. A foundation that later fueled his powerful transition into a lyricist. His sound is a masterful fusion of genres. He blends the raw grit of trap and hip-hop with the rhythmic pulses of reggae, Afrobeat, and dancehall. Nova Rank$ has created a truly infectious sonic identity that defies boundaries with a new edge of house music in the mix.

Driven by a relentless hustle and a street-smart authenticity, Nova Rank$ has evolved from his roots into a significant voice. With his music he brings a powerful message and boasts a growing movement. The artist is a testament to his journey, with a sound that speaks to diverse audiences across Africa and beyond.

Nova Rank$ – The Music

On 8th August he dropped ‘Yaka Yaka‘ which featured various South African artists. The song reshaped his genre by blending basic Rap with Afro Fusion. It also incorporated different African beats whilst rapping on beat. Now, Nova Rank$ returns with his new single titled ‘Mwaramutse.‘ Once again, the track features various East African Artists. In collaboration with Pillatto Creatif, it brings a blend of English, Swahili and Kinyarwanda language to the mix. ‘Mwaramutse’ appeals to local South Africans as well as the larger East African market.

If you’re loving it, Nova Rank$ and his production team Pillatto Creatif are set to drop more fire music in the near future, so watch this space!

Stream ‘Mwaramutse’ by Nova Rank$ here

Follow Nova Rank$ on instagram here