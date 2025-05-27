Featured 100 – Introducing Rowyn Coetzee – Rowyn Coetzee is one of those hidden gems that you get really excited about on discovery! We are delighted to announce his highly anticipated upcoming release and to celebrate him as part of our Featured 100 artists campaign.

Rowyn is an alternative R&B artist and grandson of legendary Cape Jazz musician Basil “Manenberg” Coetzee. He is set to release his newest single, “I’m the Queen,” on 6 June 2025. A genre-blending anthem that celebrates self-reclamation and power. The single marks a major milestone in Rowyn’s career, and his debut as a producer. With smooth vocals, evocative lyricism, and a modern R&B edge, “I’m the Queen” explores themes of heartache, reclamation, and the tension between submission and dominance.

“It was important for me as an artist to have control over my voice. Producing this song helped me reclaim power I felt I had lost.” ~ Rowyn

The track also features Tafara the Hug, a Johannesburg-based rapper and professional actor. Tafara is known for his expressive delivery and magnetic presence on stage and screen. His acting credits include Spell (starring Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine), Beast (alongside Idris Elba), and the global Netflix hit series Blood & Water.

“I’m the Queen” continues Rowyn’s mission to create emotionally resonant music that crosses genres and generations.

“I feel my grandfather’s influence all around me and I hope my music carries on the legacy of his craftsmanship.”

The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital platforms on Friday, June 6, 2025.

