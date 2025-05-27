Featured 100 – Introducing Siphenathi Delamighty: DJ/Producer ‘Delamighty,’ born Siphenathi Lucwaba on 28th April 2001, hails from Maclear in the Eastern Cape. He grew up in Cape Town on the streets of Khayelitsha where his passion for music was ignited. His own music career began at the young age of 16. Delamighty became known through collaborations with artists like Magistrate, Jay R ukhona CPT and Nwaiiza Nande, among others. One of his most notable tracks to date is “Indab’zilaa” (feat. Jay R ukhona CPT).

Delamighty focuses mainly on Dance genres such as Afro-House, Amapiano and Gqom. He boasts a dominant influence in the Gqom scene which spans the best part of ten years before finally venturing into other genres. Delamighty recently dropped an Afro-House EP titled “Music Is My Calling” on 3rd May 2025. The killer EP consists of seven tracks.

About “Music is my Calling”

The seven track EP is a vibrant testament to the infectious energy of South African Afro-house. From the very first beat, Delamighty captivates with a collection of tracks that pulse with rhythmic intensity and melodic warmth. Each composition is meticulously crafted, showcasing a deep understanding of dancefloor dynamics and a flair for soulful, percussive grooves. “Music Is My Calling” is available on all streaming platforms.

“Music Is My Calling” Tracklist

Moving Forward (feat. Nwaiiza & Lil V BBM) Wena (feat. IV Swiss, Sangzin & Akay) Black Jesus Elinye iThuba (feat. Lloyd Vocalist, Ba Straata & EmGee) Ndikuthandile (feat. Hailey Star) Gear 7 (feat. Stoorne) Emhlabeni (feat. Izulee & Milly Mlazi)

Delamighty Streaming Links