Featured 100 – Introducing Thabiso Morgan: South African singer and songwriter Thabiso Morgan, born and raised in Mokopane, Limpopo, continues to make his mark in the country’s diverse music landscape. Drawing inspiration from his roots and faith, Thabiso explores a variety of genres including Afro House, Amapiano, Gospel, Lekompo, and Afro Pop, showcasing his versatility and deep musical passion.

Thabiso’s journey into music began at an early age, long before he even started school. Although his dream to record professionally was delayed due to limited resources in his rural hometown, he remained determined. After completing matric in 2004, he moved to Gauteng in pursuit of better opportunities. However, early challenges with unprofessional studios slowed his progress.

In 2019, Thabiso took a pivotal step forward, recording his first official Gospel single “Re Rata Ha Reka Mmona“ in Polokwane. From there, he continued building his catalog despite limited resources. He self-funded his studio sessions and slowly expanded his reach.

A breakthrough came in 2022 when his single “Lift Him High“ received airplay on a national radio station. This marked his first major broadcast appearance. The song also reached international audiences, even without significant promotional backing.

In 2023, Thabiso embraced the Lekompo style, paying tribute to his Limpopo heritage. This, with the crowd-favorite. “Re Ya Mo Leboga,” which he performed widely. His growth continued into 2024, recording the powerful “Modimo Re Lwele“ at DJ Call Me’s studio. He also featured on “Ntebogise“ from Khaejedi Ya Balozwi.

By 2025, Thabiso had collaborated with acclaimed artists like Master Azart on “Mokgotse“, and Sdala B. He has now recorded two new tracks, “Alikho Igama“ (featuring Queen thee the Vocalist & Sdala B) and “Uthando Lwam.” These collaborations signal a new chapter for Thabiso as he expands his reach across genres and audiences.

With more unreleased music in the pipeline and collaborations across multiple styles, Thabiso Morgan is proving to be a resilient and authentic voice in South African music. His catalog is available on YouTube and all major digital platforms, where the depth of his story and sound can be experienced.

Listen to Thabiso Morgan’s music here on Soundcloud

Follow Thabiso Morgan on YouTube & Facebook