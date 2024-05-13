Female Celebrities Who Do Not Look Their Age

Actress Amy Adams maintains her youthful glow at 49 through her anti-aging skincare routine. She revealed her five holy grails in her interview with Allure, sharing that eyedrops and lip gloss play a huge role in maintaining her glow.

She also revealed that she keeps her skincare as simple as possible.

“I don’t really buy into a lot of fads, partially because I have really sensitive skin,” she revealed. “I’ve tried that and it doesn’t always go well. But I am a big SPF girl. I use Neutrogena a lot. They tend to be the best with sensitive skin.”