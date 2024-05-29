Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois: Fight time, undercard, prediction, odds and ring walks
The bout forms part of the Matchroom vs Queensbury 5v5 card, with promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren each selecting five fighters to do battle and attempt to secure bragging rights in Riyadh. A point will go to the winner of each fight, with two points if that victory comes by knockout.
A world-title shot is also within touching distance for these two fighters. IBF mandatory challenger Hrgovic has been made to wait for his opportunity but a win over Dubois appears to be the final obstacle, with Oleksandr Usyk set to be stripped of his belt due to facing Tyson Fury for a second time later in December.
That would leave the IBF title vacant and the winner of this bout first in line to challenge for it, likely against Anthony Joshua later this year.
Hrgovic has fought just three times since the end of 2021, with his last bout a stoppage win over Mark de Mori inside a round. That took the 31-year-old’s record to 17-0 with 14 wins inside the distance, but he is perhaps fortunate to still be unbeaten after edging a controversial points decision against Zhilei Zhang in 2022.
Dubois (20-2) stopped Jarrell Miller in the final ten seconds of their bout last December, in what was the 26-year-old’s first return to the ring since he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk when challenging the for the Ukrainian’s world titles.
The Briton earned plenty of plaudits for his display in that bout though, with some believing was unfortunate a body show that dropped Usyk was deemed a low blow, and Dubois has rebuilt his career well since losing to Joe Joyce in disappointing fashion four years ago.
Daniel Dubois was made to work before stopping Jarrell Miller late on
Hrgovic vs Dubois date, start time, venue and ring walks
Hrgovic vs Dubois features on the Matchroom vs Queensbury 5v5 event, which takes place on Saturday June 1, 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The action is set to get underway from 7pm BST on the night, 2pm ET and 9pm local time.
How to watch Hrgovic vs Dubois
TV channel: In the UK, Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view and TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £21.99.
Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event through the relevant broadcaster can watch it live online via the DAZN website and app or Discovery+ website and app.
Live blog: You can follow Hrgovic vs Dubois and the rest of the 5v5 card with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog.
Hrgovic vs Dubois card in full
It is a compelling card on Saturday night, with the 5vs5 event taking place alongside Dmitry Bivol’s bout with Malik Zinad. Bivol had been set for an undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev, but a knee injury meant that Zinad has been brought in to challenge for the WBA title at 175lbs.
Matchroom’s captain Deontay Wilder takes on Zhilei Zhang in the second heavyweight bout of the night, while Hamzah Sheeraz, leading Team Queensbury, fights Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.
Raymond Ford’s WBA featherweight belt is on the line in hugely-intriguing clash with Nick Ball, and an all-British showdown pits Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards together at light-heavyweight.
Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder
Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic
Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams
Nick Ball vs Raymond Ford
Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards
Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad
Hrgovic vs Dubois prediction
A late win over Miller was an important one for Dubois, but it is difficult to read too much into a victory over an opponent weighing in at 23st 11lb, who was unsurprisingly exhausted by the later rounds.
This will be a very different test, even if it is arguably the toughest of Hrgovic’s career. The 31-year-old is unbeaten but it is not a particularly stacked resume, with wins over Zhang, Eric Molina and Demsey McKean the most notable on his professional record.
Hrgovic has shown plenty of heart and an impressive chin, getting up off the canvas and taking plenty of punishment against Zhang before winning on the cards, and he will surely not fade in the way Miller did against Dubois.
The Croatian looked almost disinterested at times against Zhang but there should be no repeat here, with a shot at the IBF world title now within touching distance for him.
Filip Hrgovic has been made to wait for his shot at a world title
That is, of course, also true for Dubois, who will have taken confidence from his showing against Usyk, and that bout on the biggest stage should stand him in good stead in the years to come.
It is an intriguing bout, with both having questions to answer. The pair have previously sparred together – Hrgovic has insisted he dominated those rounds but Dubois has warned he is now a “different animal”.
We’re going for Hrgovic to overcome some early pressure, weathering a storm and taking Dubois’ best shots, before increasingly out-boxing the Briton in the later rounds and finding the stoppage.
Hrgovic to win by stoppage, round ten.
Hrgovic vs Dubois weigh-in results
The weigh-ins for the 5v5 card take place in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Check back in then for the results.
Hrgovic to win on points or by decision: 7/2
Hrgovic to win by knockout or technical knockout: 5/6
Dubois to win on points or by decision: 13/2
Dubois to win by knockout or technical knockout: 3/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
