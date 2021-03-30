Florence Masebe calls out Nathi Mthethwa over ‘mismanagement’ of R300 Million

Florence Masebe has taken to her social media to react to the news going around about the “mismanagement” of R300 million by the NAC.

This is coming after the Minister Nathi Mthethwa gave an explanation regarding the “mismanagement” of R300 million meant for artists who are struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic emphasising that the money has not disappeared.

Taking to Twitter, the actress called out the government for trying to make up stories.

Mthethwa said the funds never disappeared and part of the R300 million is still there while the rest had been allocated incorrectly.

She first asked: “So who made up the story about the ‘mismanaged’ or ‘disappeared’ 300 million? Where did that come from?”

She then tweeted again: “Let me ask again. Where did the false reports about a missing R300 million come from?”

So who made up the story about the “mismanaged” or “disappeared” 300 million? Where did that come from? — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 29, 2021