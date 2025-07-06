Fluminense vs Chelsea: Club World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
This showdown means Thiago Silva will face Chelsea for the first time since leaving to return to his boyhood club last summer.
Despite his age, the 40-year-old has been one of the standout players in the tournament and will be out to deny his former club a place in the Club World Cup final.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Fluminense vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Where to watch Fluminense vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website, which is free with a registration. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of a 8pm kick-off.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Fluminense vs Chelsea team news
Mathues Martinelli – scorer of Fluminense’s winner against Al-Hilal – and Juan Freytes are suspended for the semi-final after being booked in the quarter-final tie.
Experienced defender Rene is available for selection having been banned against Al-Hilal. Thiago Silva is expected to lead the defence against his former club.
As a result, Nicolas Jackson could lead the line, though Enzo Maresca may have hinted at handing summer signing Joao Pedro a start as he turned to the Brazilian to replace Delap in the semi-final.
Moises Caicedo is a certainty to return to the starting XI after serving his one-game ban.
Yellow card: Liam Delap is suspended for the semi-final after picking up hi second booking of the tournament
AFP via Getty Images
Fluminense vs Chelsea prediction
Chelsea’s record against Brazilian opposition at the Club World Cup so far is; played two, won one and lost one. Therefore Maresca’s side will know they are in for a tough game.
Despite being marginal favourites to progress, the Blues will have to guard against complacency as Fluminense are unbeaten in the competition and their round of 16 win over Inter Milan shows they can spring a surprise.
That said, Chelsea’s extra bit of quality could ultimately prove to be the difference in a close encounter.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
Fluminense vs Chelsea match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
