Flvme Names This AKA Song As A Classic Record. Flvme and AKA have expressed their love for each other’s music before. Flvme even used a part of an AKA interview in his new freestyle release Jus’ A lil’ freestyle 2.

Flvme recently took to twitter to share what he feels is a classic AKA record. The award winning rapper named AKA’s track All I Know from his debut album Altar Ego.

He tweeted, “Never Getting Old CLASSIC !“. Fellow rapper L-Tido agreed with Flvme mentioning that it is of AKA’s Top 3 Records. He tweeted, “Top 3 Kiernan record!“

Top 3 Kiernan record! — 16V (@L_Tido) March 10, 2021

A critic called Flvme out for sucking up to AKA. Flvme responded saying that fans should make up their minds about what they call hate and what they call showing love.

He responded to the fan, “You show love they call it ass kissing . You keep quiet they call it hate Make up y’all’s minds“.

Make up y’all’s minds https://t.co/nTQM0wLZEr — FLVME (@FlvmeSA) March 10, 2021

Flvme also showed massive love to AKA in his new freestyle release. The sound bite he included in the freestyle was AKA speaking about how cool it was to work with him.

In the sound bite, AKA said, “So Flvme, it was really cool working with him because first of all he’s insanely talented. But also, he’s stuck up. He’s also cocky“.

The two have worked together on AKA’s hit single Casino from his latest EP Bhovamania. The track also featured Sho Madjozi.

Flvme recently dropped a new freestyle in anticipation for his new album release. He has not announced when the album dropped or who the features will be but by the look of it he certainly has something fire up his sleeve.

He also hinted at a joint project with American rapper 24hrs due to drop soon.

Flvme recently collaborated with new wave artist Blxckie and created a banger. Their track is called Stripes.

Listen to Flvme’s Jus’ A Lil’ Freestyle 2: https://audiomack.com/flvme/song/jus-a-lil-freestyle-2

