FlySafair’s Aerial Display Captivates Crowds at Soweto Derby – As the excitement built for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium this past Saturday, FlySafair brought a thrilling spectacle to the skies in partnership with Vodacom. The Soweto Derby, an annual event eagerly awaited by soccer enthusiasts and sponsored by Vodacom, showcases the fierce rivalry between two of South Africa’s top football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Just before kick-off, the airline performed a flyover, uniting South Africans in the spirit of soccer and national pride.

“As the trusted domestic carrier for the Springboks and both the men’s and women’s Proteas cricket teams, FlySafair is known to be a proud supporter of South African sports. Soccer is one of the most loved games in South Africa, bringing spectators and supporters together in a shared passion. Partnering with Vodacom for this flyover was a natural fit. Both our organisations believe in the power of sports to unite South Africans. The flyover was not only to cheer the teams. It was a show of unity in bringing South Africans together through the power of sport,” said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Bringing South Africans together through the power of sport

The flyover marked more than just the country’s biggest sporting event, attended by 90,000 fans. It also celebrated Vodacom’s announcement of the Tsamaya Pre-Season Tour. This exciting campaign gives Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend the teams’ pre-season camps—an experience that has never before been open to the fans. With a plane soaring above the stadium to deliver the message, it was a fitting and impactful way to unveil the news.

Although lasting just a few seconds, performing a low-altitude flyover was no easy task. It required several months of immense planning, preparation, and collaboration to deliver a historic display in the sky. FlySafair began planning and preparations well in advance. From securing approvals and selecting the crew, to running simulator sessions and conducting real-flight rehearsals. Ensuring every detail was meticulously orchestrated.

As with any flight, safety remained the highest priority. FlySafair followed the Special Air Events guidelines issued by the South African Civil Aviation Authority. (SACAA), Each flyover was executed with precision and care.

As the airline known as the “world champions of on-time performance,” FlySafair prides itself not just on precision in the skies, but also on offering punctual, seamless experiences for all its passengers.

“The flyover symbolised our commitment to uniting people with what they love through our airline offerings. This extends to our support of national sport, demonstrating the great things we can achieve together in building a better future for South Africa,” said Gordon.

Connect with FlySafair

X / Facebook / WhatsApp