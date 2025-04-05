18
15
2
32
9
16
22
11
25
24
44
26
29
3
35
13
40
5
43
30
20
38
10
14
37
34
49
1
4
8
31
33
46
48
23
39
Chelsea confirm Wesley Fofana surgery in major Champions League blow

Chelsea confirm Wesley Fofana surgery in major Champions League blow

2025-04-05Last Updated: 2025-04-05
349 Less than a minute


Defender expected to miss the rest of the season with hamstring problem


Source link

2025-04-05Last Updated: 2025-04-05
349 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

2023-05-24
Olympiacos vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

Olympiacos vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results and odds today

2023-10-26
Luton woman to run half-marathon for cancer charity in memory of her uncle – after vowing to tackle the challenge when she was 13

Luton woman to run half-marathon for cancer charity in memory of her uncle – after vowing to tackle the challenge when she was 13

2024-03-06
The Ashes: Security to be beefed up to combat Just Stop Oil protest threat

The Ashes: Security to be beefed up to combat Just Stop Oil protest threat

2023-05-31
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo