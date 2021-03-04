The post Former Rap Lyf Records Signees TLT Launch Their Own Record Label appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Former Rap Lyf Records Signees TLT Launch Their Own Record Label. Rap duo TLT have made a significant name for themselves as apart of Kwesta’s record label Rap Lyf Records. Now they are making bigger moves, becoming record label bosses and going independent.

TLT were previously signed to Kwesta’s record label Rap Lyf Records but took to twitter to announce that they are now signed to their new record label Top Tier Music. They mentioned that the journey has been great and that they have learnt a lot of lessons and are ready to continue the journey.

They also gave fans a taste of their new logo.

The duo tweeted, “To all the Malokosho gang and family it is in great pleasure to announce that we TLT have officially signed to our own record label Top Tier Music it’s been a great journey filled with a lot of ups and downs and a lot of lessons were learned…lets continue to vibe.”

To all the Malokosho gang and family it is in great pleasure to announce that we @tltamazing have officially signed to our own record label @toptiermusic_sa it's been a great journey filled with a lot of ups and downs and a lot of lessons were learned…lets continue to vibe. pic.twitter.com/zoMOnP1Nto — BEST DUO (@TLTamazing) March 3, 2021

TLT have already entered 2021 running and dropped a single titled One Lala One Vuka which was the first single release as independent artists. The song was an update on where they were with their lives at that moment.

The duo are set to release their sophomore album in 2021. They last dropped a project in 2016 titled 247he Money that featured Makwa and Kwesta.

In 2020 they were nominated for a SAMA for their hit single featuring songstress Thabsie, Mai Zuzu. Could 2021 hold more awards for the duo? Only time will tell.

Congratulations and all the best to TLT on their new business venture!

