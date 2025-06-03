Fran Kirby follows Mary Earps in announcing England retirement before European Championship
The former Reading and Chelsea star, 31, told BBC Sport that she had been contemplating retiring from England duty for more than a year now and initially planned to do it after their European Championship title defence in Switzerland next month, only to bring the announcement forward after being informed by manager Sarina Wiegman that she would not make the final 23-player squad for the tournament due to be confirmed on Thursday.
Source link