France 13-13 Italy: Paolo Garbisi misses last-gasp penalty as Azzurri denied famous Six Nations win

The hosts had dominated the first half with a full complement of players as they had all the possession, momentum, chances and territory, but only one try to show for their efforts after stand-in – and former full-time – captain Charles Ollivon, leading the side in the absence of the injured Gregory Alldritt and Antoine Dupont, who is missing the entire Six Nations to play rugby sevens in the build-up to this summer’s home Paris Olympics, went over from close range amid suspicions of a knock-on.