France vs England: Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, Lionesses team news, TV, h2h, odds
England must tonight prove they still have what it takes on the big occasion when they take on France for a key Euro 2025 qualifier.
The Lionesses have struggled against the best teams since losing the Women’s World Cup final, with their loss to Les Bleues in Newcastle last week the fifth time in under 12 months that they’ve failed to beat a top-ranked side.
Victory in Saint-Etienne would go a long way to banishing the doubts over Sarina Wiegman’s team as they look to retain their European crown.
In reality, July’s showdown with Sweden already looks set to be the winner-takes-all clash for the second automatic qualification spot in Group A3 after France’s perfect start.
Even then, England will be favourites to qualify through a play-off route against lesser nations.
Date, kick-off time and venue
France vs England Women is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Tuesday June 4, 2024.
The match will take place at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.
The Lionesses were beaten in the reverse fixture last week
Where to watch France vs England
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 7.35pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the ITVX app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
France vs England team news
Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton will start in goal after Mary Earps was ruled out with an injury picked up in last week’s match.
Otherwise, Wiegman is unlikely to make many changes with Alex Greenwood an option to enter the defence while Chloe Kelly could start on the wing.
France vs England prediction
The Lionesses are really struggling for form in these big games and look vulnerable to back-to-back defeats for the first time in Wiegman’s tenure.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The last four meetings are evenly split between these teams, at two wins apiece.
France vs England match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
